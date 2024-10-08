Baby Kidnapped from GGH Guntur, recovered within hours; 3 held

A newborn baby boy was reportedly kidnapped from the maternity ward of Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur, on Monday afternoon. The quick response of the police saved the baby, who reunited it with the mother within hours after the incident. Guntur Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar handed over the baby to the mother on Monday night

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother, Shaik Naseema, 22, from Gorantla, Guntur, had given birth to the baby at around 1 a.m. after being admitted to the hospital on the night of October 6.

At around 2:14 p.m. on Monday, an unknown woman entered the maternity ward, claiming to admire the baby’s beauty. Seizing an opportunity, the woman allegedly took the baby and fled. The distressed mother immediately reported the incident to the hospital’s police outpost.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police responded swiftly, reviewing CCTV footage and circulating the suspect’s image across local police stations and social media platforms.

By 6.30 a.m., the Atchampet Police in Palnadu district intercepted an auto near Konuru Village, where two women and a man were apprehended. The suspects were identified as Chinthapalli Mangamma, 45, her daughter Sirisha, and her son-in-law Prem Raju, all from Bhimavaram, Sattenapalli Rural.

According to police, Mangamma’s daughter Sirisha had recently lost her premature baby girl. Seeing her daughter distressed, Mangamma, with the help of Prem Raju, allegedly kidnapped the baby from GGH to console Sirisha.

Investigation is under way and the accused will face legal proceedings, the SP added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.