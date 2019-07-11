Baby giraffe dies at zoo

After 17 days of its birth, the baby giraffe which was born in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) Visakhapatnam and was under observation period, died here on Wednesday.

Zoo officials said that the calf developed ‘lactose intolerance’ lately, a digestive disorder.

According to a release from IGZP Curator, Yesoda Bai, as the mother did not feed the baby since it was born, as an alternate measure the zoo keepers fed her with cow colostrum.

Zoo officials were also taking reference from Mysore Zoo which had breeding and hand rearing of giraffe for four times.

“We tested the animal and found that it suffered from lactose intolerance. Unlike human babies, milk is the only feed for mammals. It had developed inability to digest lactose which is the main carbohydrate in dairy products lately and then created problems in the body,” said Ms. Yeshoda Bai.

‘Preterm baby’

She also added that the post-mortem report also revealed that the calf is a pre-term baby, and may not survive in the long run or can develop health defects.

The officials said that since the last two days, giraffe suffered from loose watery stools and couldn’t digest.

The zoo doctors also fed the giraffe with lactose-free milk and observed its condition for 48 hours.