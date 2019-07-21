Baby elephant electrocuted

A baby elephant, aged about two years, was electrocuted at an agricultural field at Gobbilla Kotur village of Palamaner mandal, abutting the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary, 60 km from here, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor-West) Sunil Kumar Reddy, the baby elephant and its mother left the sanctuary around midnight on Saturday. A few hours later (Sunday), the duo reached the field of a farmer, Subramanyam, at the forest fringe village.

While moving in the field of a standing sugarcane crop, the male calf came in contact with an uninsulated cable at a transformer.

The mother elephant, which kept trumpeting till early hours circling around the transformer, had retreated into the nearby thickets as the public movement increased after dawn.

The DFO along with senior forest officials from Palamaner, Punganur and Madanapalle rushed to the spot. A team of veterinary experts from SV Zoo Park in Tirupati reached the spot and conducted the post-mortem.

With the help of an earth mover, the carcass of the animal was buried, preceded by puja organised by local farmers.

Third incident

It is the third elephant to die, two inside the forests crisscrossing AP-TN borders due to infighting among herds, in a span of two months in the Koundinya sanctuary belt.

Expecting the return of the deceased elephant’s mother or the related herd to the site, the forest officials have posted department’s elephant watchers for the next two days.