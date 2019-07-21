Andhra Pradesh

Baby elephant electrocuted to death in A.P.

It is the third elephant to die in a span of two months in the Koundinya sanctuary belt.

It is the third elephant to die in a span of two months in the Koundinya sanctuary belt.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

It strayed from the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary in near Chittoor

A baby elephant was electrocuted to death at an agriculture field on the outskirts of Palamaner, 50 km from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, after it had strayed from the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary early on July 21.

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor-West) Sunil Kumar Reddy, the elephant, aged 1-2 years, and its mother had left the sanctuary around midnight on July 20. A few hours later, they reached the outskirts of the town.

After the baby came into contact with an uninsulated cable at a transformer, the mother kept trumpeting and circling round the transformer. It later retreated into the nearby thickets as the movement of people increased after dawn.

The DFO along with senior forest officials from Palamaner, Punganur and Madanapalle rushed to the spot. A team of veterinary experts have left the SV Zoo Park in Tirupati for Palamaner to conduct a post-mortem.

It is the third elephant to die in a span of two months in the Koundinya sanctuary belt.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
parks
death
nature
nature and wildlife
wildlife
wildlife
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2019 9:08:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/baby-elephant-electrocuted-to-death-in-ap/article28625886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY