Baby born prematurely in city hospital goes home healthy

The baby born in 27th week weighed only 650 gm

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 06, 2022 22:30 IST

Doctors at a city hospital saved the life of a baby born prematurely in the 27th week of pregnancy.

According to a release, Pavani, a 28-year-old woman who had miscarriages thrice gave birth to a baby weighing only 900 gm in her four pregnancies. The baby died two days later and in the fifth pregnancy, doctors at Anu My Baby hospital had to perform a C-section and delivery the baby in the 27th month to save the mother.

The baby weighing only 650 gm at the time of birth was in the ICU for 90 days under the supervision of a team of doctors from the hospital. The baby now weighs about two kilos and is healthy.

