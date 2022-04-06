Babu Jagjivan Ram remembered on birth anniversary

April 06, 2022 03:13 IST

Plans are afoot to include biography of the leader in school textbooks, says Minister

Minister for Social Welfare Pinipe Viswaroop has said that the YSRCP government is working in line with the ideology of Babu Jagjivan Ram and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Efforts are being made to introduce biographies of the leaders in the textbooks in the State, he said.

Mr. Viswaroop, along with Ministers A. Suresh and Velampalli Srinivas, paid tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on the latter’s 114 th birth anniversary organised by the Andhra Pradesh government at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

He said that the YSRCP government was implementing several schemes for the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities. “Babu Jagjivan Ram had fought against injustice meted out the downtrodden section of the society as a Parliamentarian for 50 years, he said.

The Minister further said that the State government had allocated ₹7,214 crore of the ₹8,518 crore budget of SC Sub-Plan for SC corporations, adding that more than ₹9,200 crore was allocated to the social welfare residential schools.

Mr. Suresh said that the government had spent more than ₹1 lakh crore on various schemes pertaining to education sector so far.

MLAs Malladi Vishnu, M. Nagarjuna, U. Sridevi, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, Andhra Pradesh SC Commission Chairman M. Victor Prasad, SC Co-operative Finance Corporation Chairman J. Prabhakar Rao and others were present on the occasion.