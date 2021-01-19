B. Tech Ravi released on bail

KADAPA

19 January 2021 01:14 IST

Government trying to terrorise opposition party leaders, says TDP MLC

Telugu Desam MLC M. Ravindranath Reddy alias B.Tech Ravi has accused the State government of trying to terrorise the opposition party leaders by framing them in false cases.

Speaking to the media at the Kadapa central prison upon his release on bail on Monday, the MLC said he was ready to face any number of such ‘false’ cases as he strongly believed that they would all blow away. He accused the ‘educated and well-mannered’ police officials of making false statements during his arrest. “First they said they were arresting me under Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act and later changed it to the riots case.

Hitting out at the government for slapping cases under Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act on most of the TDP leaders, the MLC wondered in a derisive tone if it was ‘Raja Reddy constitution’ in vogue in the State. In the same vein, he advised Chief Minister and his arch rival Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to focus his time and attention on nabbing the culprit behind the murder of the latter’s paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Three cases

It may be recalled that Mr. Ravi was picked up by the district police at Chennai airport on January 3 pertaining to a 2018 riots case in Pulivendula town, in which a Sub-Inspector was injured in the melee. Two more cases were booked against him when he was in remand. The Pulivendula Magistrate granted him bail in the three cases.

TDP Kadapa parliamentary constituency in-charge Swetha Reddy, State organising secretary B. Hariprasad, district official spokesperson Peeraiah and Mr. Ravi’s family members thronged the prison. The police machinery kept the prison area fortified and prevented congregation of TDP workers in the vicinity, apparently to prevent recurrence of unsavoury incidents witnessed during the release of J.C. Prabhakar Reddy on bail.