B. Sreedhar takes charge as AP-Genco MD

B. Sreedhar, a 1998 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (AP-Genco) at Vidyut Soudha here on Friday.

On the occasion, Mr. Sreedhar said the modernization of thermal power plants and optimisation of generation at better heat rate and with judicious use of fuels were his immediate priorities.

He also said the corporation would focus on the management of coal stocks in such a way that the generation was not affected by its shortage.

Moreover, their aim would be to surpass the record of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at the national level in power generation and in maintaining high Plant Load Factor, he added.

Handing over the charge, outgoing MD K. Vijayanand thanked the employees for their unstinted support during his regime and congratulated Mr. Sreedhar on donning the new role.

Genco Directors Ch. Nageswara Rao (hydel) and G. Chandrasekhar Raju (thermal) were present.