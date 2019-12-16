Andhra Pradesh

B. Rajsekhar to assume charge as SKU Vice-Chancellor (FAC)

B. Rajsekhar

B. Rajsekhar   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

more-in

School Education Principal Secretary B. Rajsekhar has been given full additional charge as Sri Krishnadevaraya Vice-Chancellor.

Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra through G.O. No. 203 on Monday communicated this to the SKU Registrar. Following untimely demise of former Vice-Chancellor (FAC) M. Jayaraj last week within one and a half months of assuming office, the government had appointed Chemistry Professor P. Sreeramulu as Vice-Chancellor (FAC) through G.O. No.196, but the government rescinded its G.O. within a couple of hours and cancelled the appointment.

Following appointment of Prof. Sreeramulu, a lot of opposition was expressed by student unions and photographs showing his close relationship with Telugu Desam Party leaders like Nara Chandrababu Naidu and former Minister Paritala Sunitha were circulated in social media.

The earlier full time Vice-Chancellor S.M. Rahamthulla appointed during Telugu Desam Party regime in 2018, lasted just eight months and resigned soon after the new government was in place after elections.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 6:00:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/b-rajsekhar-to-assume-charge-as-sku-vice-chancellor-fac/article30321059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY