B. Rajsekhar to assume charge as SKU Vice-Chancellor (FAC)

School Education Principal Secretary B. Rajsekhar has been given full additional charge as Sri Krishnadevaraya Vice-Chancellor.

Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra through G.O. No. 203 on Monday communicated this to the SKU Registrar. Following untimely demise of former Vice-Chancellor (FAC) M. Jayaraj last week within one and a half months of assuming office, the government had appointed Chemistry Professor P. Sreeramulu as Vice-Chancellor (FAC) through G.O. No.196, but the government rescinded its G.O. within a couple of hours and cancelled the appointment.

Following appointment of Prof. Sreeramulu, a lot of opposition was expressed by student unions and photographs showing his close relationship with Telugu Desam Party leaders like Nara Chandrababu Naidu and former Minister Paritala Sunitha were circulated in social media.

The earlier full time Vice-Chancellor S.M. Rahamthulla appointed during Telugu Desam Party regime in 2018, lasted just eight months and resigned soon after the new government was in place after elections.