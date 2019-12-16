B. Pharm student’s motherputs the onus on Jagan govt.

Parents of the 19-year-old B. Pharmacy student, who was sexually assaulted and murdered in December 2007, appealed to the government to bring the offenders to book in line with the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill-2019, which was passed in the Assembly on December 13. The incident came to light the next day after the student’s body was found in the hostel’s bathroom.

The girl, a native of Tenali in Guntur district, was studying in a private college on Vijayawada outskirts. The Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case and took up investigation.

The girl’s mother urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take measures to speed up investigation.

“My daughter’s case should be the first in the State in which the culprits are punished under the AP Disha Bill-2019. The government should prove that the trial can be completed in 21 days in such cases as announced by Mr. Reddy and the implementation of the Bill is possible,” the victim’s mother said.

Many governments and Chief Ministers have changed and several police officers and courts investigated and monitored the probe in the case, but, culprits were not booked.

“I request the public representatives to keep the politics aside and render justice to us. We hope that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is re-investigating the case, will bring out the facts, arrest the culprits and deliver justice for us,” she said.