Andhra Pradesh

B. Ed courses admission schedule released

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday released the schedule for the second and final phase admission for the candidates who have qualified in the APEd.CET-2021.

In a statement, Ed.CET-2021 convener K. Rama Mohana Rao said a notification to this effect would be issued on February 10 and that candidates must register for B.Ed/B.Ed Special Education admissions from February 11 to 12.

Certificate verification

Verification of certificates would be undertaken on February 12 and 13. The candidates can exercise web options on February 13 and 14.

A provision for change of options would be given on February 15 and allotment of seats would be made on February 17. The students should report at colleges on February 18, he said.

A detailed notification is available on the website https://sche.ap.gov.in


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 12:53:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/b-ed-courses-admission-schedule-released/article38404471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY