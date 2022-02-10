B. Ed courses admission schedule released

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday released the schedule for the second and final phase admission for the candidates who have qualified in the APEd.CET-2021.

In a statement, Ed.CET-2021 convener K. Rama Mohana Rao said a notification to this effect would be issued on February 10 and that candidates must register for B.Ed/B.Ed Special Education admissions from February 11 to 12.

Certificate verification

Verification of certificates would be undertaken on February 12 and 13. The candidates can exercise web options on February 13 and 14.

A provision for change of options would be given on February 15 and allotment of seats would be made on February 17. The students should report at colleges on February 18, he said.

A detailed notification is available on the website https://sche.ap.gov.in