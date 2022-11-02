Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Freedom Rider Biker Rallies reaches Vijayawada

Members of the ‘Freedom Rider Biker Rallies’ riding on M.G. Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday as part of their country-wide tour as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Andhra Pradesh State Government officials accorded a gran welcome to the riders of ‘Freedom Rider Biker Rallies’ at Bapu Museum in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

An all-India motorcycle rally was taken up by 75 motorcyclists aged between 18 and 65, on September 9 in New Delhi, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and will leave the city tomorrow.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao welcoming the rally, said that the aim of the rally of 75 riders is to visit 75 cities covering a road network of 21,000 kilometres. He said though it is a tough task for riders of different ages and women to take part.

Principal Secretary (Youth Advancement, Sports and Culture) G. Vani Mohan said that the rally promotes the ‘Fit India’ movement. She appreciated the female riders in the rally for taking up the challenge.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh managing director and vice-chairman N. Prabhakar Reddy, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Youth Services commissioner SVD Ramakrishnand others welcomed the bikers here.