Azadi festival: DPS students take out rally

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
August 13, 2022 21:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Delhi Public School, Vijayawada, on Saturday, took out a rally as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The students walked in a rally from Gunadala church to the food junction at Satyanarayanapuram, marking 75 years of Independence to instil the spirit of freedom among the public.

Staff and some of the parents also participated in the rally. School Director Praveen, Dean S. B. Rao, Principal Bhuvaneswaran and Vice-Principal Sanjay Bhatia and others led the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app