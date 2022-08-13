Azadi festival: DPS students take out rally

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Delhi Public School, Vijayawada, on Saturday, took out a rally as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The students walked in a rally from Gunadala church to the food junction at Satyanarayanapuram, marking 75 years of Independence to instil the spirit of freedom among the public.

Staff and some of the parents also participated in the rally. School Director Praveen, Dean S. B. Rao, Principal Bhuvaneswaran and Vice-Principal Sanjay Bhatia and others led the event.