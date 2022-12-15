Ayyappa devotees hold up Kollam express in Visakhapatnam as they find their coaches ‘missing’

December 15, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A tense situation prevailed for over three hours at the railway station here on Thursday as the Ayyappa devotees staged a protest on the tracks and held up the 8567 Visakhapatnam – Kollam Express, alleging that the authorities concerned failed to attach the requisite number of reserved coaches to the train.

The devotees had reserved their tickets for berths in the sleeper coaches long ago. But when they went to the railway station in the morning, they found that four sleeper coaches in which they were given berths were missing. They were told by the staff concerned that four coaches were removed as per the policy of the Railways to reduce the sleeper coaches on trains and add AC coaches in their place.

It was learnt that additional AC coaches were not attached to the train. Had it been done, the sleeper class passengers could have been upgraded and provided berths in the AC coaches as per the existing policy.

The ‘revised coach composition’ was given in August itself. But these passengers had booked their tickets one day before the issue of the revised coach composition notice, as tickets could be booked four months in advance, said a source in the Railways.

On getting information about the protest, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav got in touch with the officials and expressed his ire at them.

“The railway officials told me that the programming was done at the East Coast Railway (ECoR) headquarters in Bhubaneswar, and two sleeper coaches were removed by them,” Mr. Madhav told The Hindu.

“I told the officials that it was wrong to detach coaches without prior intimation to the passengers. I also sought action against those concerned for mishandling the issue. They agreed to attach the coaches and send the devotees by the same train,” Mr. Madhav said.

The train finally left at 11.10 a.m., after a delay of more than three hours, from Visakhapatnam Junction.

‘Communication gap’

“The Kollam train has been provided with LHB rake recently. As a consequence, the number of coaches have been reduced from 24 to 22. Further, the Railway Board has decided to reduce the number of sleeper coaches of all trains and add more AC coaches. There seems to be some communication gap, which has resulted in inconvenience to the passengers. We have added four more coaches today and all passengers have been given accommodation,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said.