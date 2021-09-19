Ayyanna’s remarks deplorable: Sucharitha

‘Naidu should take action against him if he has any respect for women’

Home Minister M. Sucharitha has said the remarks of TDP leader Ch. Ayanna Patradu are deplorable.

“The opposition leaders are unable digest the fact of having a Dalit woman as Home Minister,” Ms. Sucharitha said while addressing the media here on Saturday.

“The TDP leaders have been using abusive language and speaking ill of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other Ministers without any restraint,” she said.

“Mr. Patrudu should be ashamed of himself for the language he used in addressing a woman Home Minister. I can never speak in such a filthy language as I have some ethics,” Ms. Sucharitha said.

Wondering whether TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had respect for women, she sought to know what action would he initiate against Mr. Patrudu for making such comments.

“If Mr. Naidu has respect for women, he should take action against Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu,” she said.

Slamming Mr. Patrudu for demanding her resignation, Ms. Sucharitha questioned the TDP leader’s authority in making such a demand.

“I will resign if the Chief Minister asks me to do so,” she said.

“The opposition leaders, instead of making personal remarks, should question the government on its performance, and the Ministers concerned will respond,” she asserted.

Daring the TDP to reveal what its government had done to do justice to women, the Home Minister said several crimes against women had been reported during the TDP term.

“But there was no effort to put an end to them. On the contrary, the YSRCP government has brought in the Disha Act to ensure the safety and security of women,” she said.

Asking the opposition party to prove its allegation that women were not safe under the YSRCP dispensation, Ms. Sucharitha, quoting the National Crime Records Bureau, said crimes in the State had dropped by 15%.