Ayyanna urges people to oppose sale of lands

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 April 2021 00:54 IST

Wonders why there is no public outcry in the city

TDP veteran and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday appealed to the people and leaders of north Andhra to oppose the sale of government lands on Beach Road in the city.

In a video message on Thursday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu expressed concern at the ‘nonchalant reaction’ of the people and ruling party leaders of the region to the issuance of tenders by the YSR Congress government for auction of invaluable government lands.

“This would come in the way of undertaking development activities in future and deprive future generations of development,” he said.

The former Minister alleged that while the city of Vizag was being put up for sale, there seemed to be hardly any public outcry over the situation. He alleged that a ruling party leader has grabbed a large chunk of private land, Simhachalam (Mansas) land and Prema Samajam land.

He also alleged that the government is supporting the proposed sale of land belonging to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The lands proposed to be sold along the Beach Road at 18 different places, spread over 17 acres, would rake in about ₹1,500 crore to the State exchequer. The lands were being sold to fill the empty coffers of the State as the Chief Minister could not think of any other means to fund his welfare programmes, he said.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that neither the people of the region nor the Ministers and MLAs from the region were keen on taking the issues to the notice of the Chief Minister. Similarly, the privatisation of VSP would harm the interests of lakhs of people of north Andhra. He lamented that the people of the region voted for the YSR Congress Party in the local body polls despite knowing fully well the role of the ruling party behind the VSP privatisation move.