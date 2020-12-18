Ayyanna slams Narsipatnam MLA over pending projects

‘TIDCO houses, completed during TDP rule, are yet to be handed over’

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday came down heavily on Narsipatnam MLA Uma Sankar Ganesh Petla over the latter’s remarks against the TDP.

Releasing a video clip here on Thursday, Mr. Patrudu said that Uma Sankar had no right to level charges against the TDP as he himself had failed miserably in achieving any noteworthy progress for the people of Narsipatnam.

Mr. Patrudu claimed that construction of TIDCO houses was initiated during the TDP regime, and 85% of the work was completed during their rule, and accused Uma Sankar of falsely claiming that the houses were built entirely by the YSR Congress government.

The former Minister also found fault with the State government painting the houses in their party colours.

“Moreover, even after being in power for the last 18 months, the houses are yet to be delivered to the people even as their construction was completed during TDP rule,” he said.

According to him, work on a number of roads such as the Balighata road, Sharad Nagar road and Venkataswamy temple road was almost 80-90% complete during the TDP rule, but in the last 18 months, Mr. Uma Sankar was not able to complete even the remaining works.

“The TDP had begun construction of a bridge connecting his native village, and about 90% of the work was completed. But Mr. Uma Sankar has been unsuccessful in completing even the remaining 10% of the work,” Mr. Ayyanna said.

According to Mr. Ayyanna, the present YSRCP MLA has not been able to complete the pending 10% work on a kalyanamandapam, which was initiated by the TDP.