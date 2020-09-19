Ayyanna shows ‘evidence’ to prove his charges against Labour Minister

Jayaram should immediately resign to his post, he demands

Senior TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday sought to substantiate the allegations he made against Labour Minister G. Jayaram with some pictures and video clips, which he claimed would prove that Kartik, one of the accused in the ESI scam, had presented a luxury car worth more than ₹1 crore to the Minister’s son Eswar.

The Minister had on Friday termed Mr. Patrudu’s allegations as baseless, and said, “My son has many followers, and he would have been called for opening or inaugurating the car. I have no knowledge about the car or the incident.”

Mr. Patrudu, however, showed the media a few pictures and video clips in which Eswar was purportedly seen receiving the car keys from Kartik (A14 in the ESI scam) and driving around his home town in it.

“Mr. Jayaram should accept that the car was given by Kartik to his son in December 2019,” the TDP leader said, and demanded that the Minister resign to his post. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should initiate an impartial inquiry into it, he added.

‘No response’

“The Chief Minister, at the time of his swearing in, had spoken about corruption-free governance. He had set up a toll-free number to enable people to lodge complaints against corrupt people. It has been 24 hours since I lodged a complaint, and I have not received even an acknowledgement message,” Mr. Patrudu said.

The TDP leader further alleged that the YSRCP government was targeting the BC leaders in the party. TDP deputy Floor leader in the Assembly K. Atchannaidu was in custody for over 75 days though charges against him were not proved, Mr. Patrudu said.