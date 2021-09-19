Ayyanna should apologise for remarks against Jagan: MLA

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 September 2021 08:53 IST

Uma Sankara Ganesh leads party protest at TDP leader’s house in Narsipatnam

Tension prevailed at the house of senior TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu at Narsipatnam when a large number of YSRCP cadres, led by Narsipatnam MLA P. Uma Sankara Ganesh, marched up to his house and tried to surround it on Saturday afternoon.

This led to a heated argument between the TDP workers and the YSRCP functionaries. Besides resorting to jostling, workers of both the parties hurled abuses at each other.

“On Friday, the YSRC leaders and workers attacked TDP national president N. Chandrbabu Naidu’s house in Amaravati and today they have targeted Mr. Patrudu’s house here,” the TDP leaders alleged.

Mr. Ganesh said Mr. Patrudu should tender an apology for making derogatory comments against the Chief Minister and other party leaders at a meeting in Guntur recently.

“Ever since Mr. Jagan assumed power, he has been trying to create unrest by stoking religious sentiments and creating a rift between castes. What Mr. Patrudu has said pales into insignificance when compared to the remarks of Mr. Jagan against Mr. Naidu in the past,” the TDP leaders said.

“The YSRCP government does not believe in inclusive politics. Whenever the TDP tried to suggest ways for better management of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not allowed to do so,” they alleged.

Later, it was learnt that Mr. Ganesh submitted a representation to the Narsipatnam police.

The police said the YSRCP workers and leaders were stopped from going near Mr. Patrudu’s house anticipating trouble.