Ayyanna seeks action against Labour Minister

TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday demanded action against Labour Minister G. Jayaram, as one of the accused in ESI scam Kartik, allegedly presented a luxury car to the Minister son Eswar.
Speaking to the media here on Friday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that Kartik got bail in 14 days and as a token of gesture he gave a car to the Minister’s son.
Mr. Ayyanna demanded that the Chief Minister dismiss the Minister from the Cabinet and order an inquiry into it.
The TDP leader lodged a complaint with the ACB helpline seeking probe into the charges. He said that if the government was committed to end corruption it should take action within 24 hours. Mr. Ayyanna showed photographs of Mr. Jayaram’s son with Kartik along with the luxury car.
The TDP leader said the YSRCP government was targeting TDP BC leaders and TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu was in custody for over 75 days though charges against him were not proved.
Even ACB officials have accepted that no money was paid to Atchannaidu, he claimed.
According to him, the State government had filed cases against BC leaders such as Kollu Ravindra, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and also against him without any valid reason or proof.
He said the YSRCP government was filing cases against those persons who were questioning the functioning of the government.
“In a democracy, everyone has the right to question and it should not be stifled,” he said.
