Ayyanna ridicules Jagan’s proposal to build one airport in every district

‘Chief Minister has already pushed the State into a debt trap’

Former Minister and senior Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday ridiculed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal for constructing one airport in every district. He termed it as ‘Tughlaq’ decision and said that the Chief Minister has already taken one ‘Tughlaq’ decision pertaining to three capitals and this was another one.

Already the Chief Minister has pushed the State into a debt trap and where will the money for the airports now come from, he questioned.

“The Chief Minister had announced the setting up of 16 new medical colleges at a cost of ₹7,800 crore. He also virtually laid the foundation stone for 14 of them. But where are the colleges, what is their progress and status?” he questioned.

Salaries are not being paid on time and retirement benefits have not been paid to those who retired about six months ago and Mr. Jagan has asked the officers to prepare proposals for airports in each district, where is the money? Mr. Patrudu questioned.

The State has no money to continue with the lifeline projects such as Polavaram and Sujala Sravanthi and has no funds to build the Central Tribal University, but is going ahead to build airports, he ridiculed.

He alleged that the State Government has not paid the contractors who had supplied nutritious food at the COVID Care Centres during the COVID second wave, has not paid the contractors who supply mid-day meals to schools and R&B and TIDCO contractors, but has the money to build airports, which is laughable, he said.

He also alleged that the paddy and sugarcane farmers are yet to get their dues and the family members who had lost someone due to COVID are yet to get the compensations, but the Chief Minister is planning to build airports.

He accused the State Government of trying to extort money from the poor by way of increasing house taxes and imposing garbage collection taxes and implementing the OTS (one time settlement) scheme.