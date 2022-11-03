Ayyanna Patrudu’s arrest smacks of anarchic rule in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Naidu

It is a ploy to divert people’s attention from Y.S. Sharmila’s statement to CBI in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, says the TDP national president

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the arrest of senior party leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu in the early hours of the day smacks of an anarchic rule in the State.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Naidu alleged that the State government had been arresting a TDP leader whenever it faced a controversy or an adverse situation.

The government chose to arrest Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu to divert the attention of the people from the statement purportedly made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Sharmila on the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

“Ms. Sharmila, in her statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has clearly mentioned who was behind the murder of Vivekananda Reddy,” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should ensure that the culprits in the murder case were put behind bars if he were sincere in doing justice, Mr. Naidu said.

Lauding Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, the TDP president said the former Minister and his family had been in politics for the last six decades.

“They have donated hundreds of acres of land. In recognition of their services to the people, a village has been named as Ayyannapalem. The government, instead of giving permission for two cents of NALA land, foisted a case against Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu for constructing a house,“ Mr. Naidu alleged.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family is known to have grabbed 650 acres of lands belonging to dalits. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had told the Assembly that his father Raja Reddy was not aware of the Acts, and that the lands would be returned,” Mr. Naidu recalled.

‘YSRCP targeting Ayyanna’s family’

Earlier, in a statement, Mr. Naidu, while condemning the arrest of Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh, alleged that the YSRCP government had been targeting the TDP leader’s family ever since coming to power.

Nearly 10 cases were registered against Mr. Patrudu and his family members, Mr. Naidu said, and alleged that the police had not mended their ways despite the court finding fault with the CID with regard to the case registered against Mr. Patrudu’s another son Vijay.

Never in the past did the police forcibly enter the houses and took people into custody, Mr. Naidu said.

‘Arrest to stifle voice of the BCs’

Mr. Naidu said the arrest of Mr. Patrudu was only to stifle the voice of the Backward Classes, as the TDP leader was known for questioning the wrongdoings of the YSRCP leaders in the North Andhra region.

Mr. Naidu demanded that Mr. Patrudu and Mr. Rajesh be released forthwith unconditionally.