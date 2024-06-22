Ayyanna Patrudu unanimously elected as Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly

Narsipatnam MLA Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday in the absence of any other contestant for the coveted post.

His candidature was proposed by Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on behalf of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respectively.

Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary declared Mr. Patrudu as elected unopposed and invited him to take his chair on the Speaker’s podium. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Ministers K. Atchannaidu and Y. Satya Kumar escorted Mr. Patrudu to his chair amidst thumping of desks by the TDP, JSP and BJP MLAs.

None of the 11 YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs, including its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was present. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was headed to his constituency Pulivendula.

Expressing his gratitude to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Kalyan and other members for electing him as the Speaker, Mr. Patrudu said he was preceded by several Speakers who conducted the legislative business efficiently with high ethical standards and the same decorum needed to be maintained.

He pointed out that the people were looking up to the Assembly for an effective role in the development of the State and the members should spare no effort to fulfill their aspirations. The House should function in a respectable manner, for which each one of the MLAs should behave well and indulge in healthy debates on issues concerning the people.

Mr. Patrudu was appreciative of the fact that the House has 88 first-time MLAs, of whom nine were made Ministers, and 22 were women MLAs. Fifty-seven percent of the members were aged below 55 and 33% were postgraduates. Thus, the Assembly had talented members who also were dedicated to the cause of development of the State and welfare of the masses, he said.

‘’The State has suffered a lot in the last five years and the Assembly has a big responsibility to put it back on track now,’‘ the Speaker said, and promised to ensure that it fulfilled its mandate.