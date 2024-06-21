GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ayyanna Patrudu to be elected as A.P. Assembly Speaker unanimously on June 22

An NDA team comprising Pawan Kalyan, Ministers and MLAs files nomination on behalf of the Narsipatnam MLA

Published - June 21, 2024 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu

Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

 

Senior TDP leader and former Minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu filed his nomination for the post of the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, on Friday (June 21).  

On behalf of Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, the Narsipatnam MLA, the nomination papers were submitted to the Secretary General of the Assembly, P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, by a team of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders.  

Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, Atchannaidu, Payyavula Kesav, Nadendla Manohar, and Satya Kumar Yadav filing the nomination on behalf of Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu for the Speaker post at Amaravati on Friday.

Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, Atchannaidu, Payyavula Kesav, Nadendla Manohar, and Satya Kumar Yadav filing the nomination on behalf of Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu for the Speaker post at Amaravati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, his party leader and Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar, BJP leader and Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav and TDP senior leaders, including Minister for Agriculture, Co-Operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Minister for Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh, Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial taxes and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Kesav and MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar were part of the team.

Though the election of the Speaker is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the second day of the first Assembly session following the formation of the government by the NDA, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu being the sole applicant for the post, will be elected unanimously. 

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

