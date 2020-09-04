Andhra Pradesh

Ayyanna Patrudu slams Madanapalle DSP for issuing notice to Naidu

TDP leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has found fault with the Madanapalle DSP for issuing a notice to Opposition leader and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asking him to submit the evidence he has on the death of auto driver Om Pratap.

Om Pratap of Chittoor district had died reportedly under mysterious circumstances in an inebriated condition and Mr. Naidu reportedly made remarks alleging that YSR Congress Party leaders were responsible for his death.

Referring to the incident, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that in a democracy everyone has the right to question and seek investigation into issues.

It was for the police to investigate and come out with the truth. He said that during his three-decade political career, he had never seen notices being issued to the Opposition leader by the police.

He appealed to the DGP not to degrade the police system by toeing the line of the ruling party.

