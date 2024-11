Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu reached Sydney on Sunday to participate in the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) being hosted by the Parliament of New South Wales (Australia) from November 3 to 8. He is accompanied by Legislature Secretary-General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara. Mr. Patrudu was accorded a warm welcome at the Sydney International Airport.

