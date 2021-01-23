Ayyanna Patrudu decries splurging on welfare schemes

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 January 2021 00:55 IST

Former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the YSR Congress government was spending crores of rupees on implementation of welfare schemes at a time, when the finances of the State is in bad shape. This can put a huge burden on taxpayers, he alleged.

In a video message here on Friday, the TDP leader wondered as to the need for the purchase of 9,260 vans for door delivery of rations, spending ₹539 crore, when there were ration shops in every panchayat or wards in municipalities and corporations. He felt that the public could go to the shops and collect their rations from there as they do when they pick up provisions from the general stores.

He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were looting public money in the purchase of vans. Old vans were painted to make them pass off as new ones. He suggested that the State government could instead bring down the prices of essential commodities both at the ration shops and in the open market and provide relief to the consumers.