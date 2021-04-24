Ayyanna criticises govt. for revising Polavaram estimates

‘It is nothing but an attempt to loot’

Telugu Desam Party leader and former Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu has criticised the YSR Congress Party government for revising estimates of Polavaram project by ₹3,222 crore in two years.

Speaking to the media Friday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said it was nothing but an attempt to loot, as the YSRCP government which said it could save ₹780 crore through reverse tendering after coming to power.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders were looting the State like Alibaba and 40 thieves.

He expressed concern that people seem to be more worried about the immediate gains through welfare schemes than the future of their children in the State. He alleged the YSRCP government has more interest in commissions than on completion of the projects.

He said that when Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister officials were on their toes to speed up the project works. Now people can see how much progress was achieved in Polavaram works, the TDP leader said.