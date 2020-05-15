Ayyanna condemns arrest of TDP leaders visiting gas-affected areas

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 May 2020 23:14 IST

‘Party leaders have right to know the well-being of residents’

Former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has condemned the arrest of party leaders Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Gandi Babaji who went to see the conditions in the styrene-affected areas on Thursday.

It was undemocratic to arrest a former Minister who was in public life for decades and a former MLA who have every right to know the well-being of residents there, he said at a press conference here on Friday.

After their arrest they were shifted to the far off Anandapuram police station which was also not warranted, he said.

With reports of volunteers and police officials falling unconscious it was the duty of leaders of all parties to visit the affected areas, he said.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged no action was being taken against the management responsible for the tragedy while Opposition leaders were being arrested. He appealed to the Police Commissioner to check the police who, he alleged, were exceeding their limits.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said a TDP Committee appointed by party president N. Chandrababu Naidu that included former Home Minister N. Chinarajappa would visit the styrene-affected villages soon and a letter would be addressed to the Police Commissioner in this regard.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said they had gone to the area only after people told them that no survey was conducted at R.R. Venkatapuram. He said issues were also represented to the three Ministers and the District Collector. When they were enquiring about the conditions, two inspectors asked them to leave since Section 144 was in force. Even as they were leaving, an ACP told them they were being arrested. Terming it undemocratic, he wondered why they were not taken to Gopalapatnam or Pendurti police stations but to Anandapuram.

Mr. Babji, former MLAs G. Rama Naidu, Palla Srinivasa Rao and Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, State Telugu Mahila president Vangalapudi Anitha and general secretary (Urban) Ch.V. Pattabhiram were among those present.