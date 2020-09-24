Ayyanna complains to ACB against Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 September 2020 21:19 IST

Accused in ESI scam presented a car to Jayaram’s son, alleges the TDP leader

Senior TDP leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday lodged a complaint with the ACB against Labour Minister G. Jayaram.

Speaking to the media after lodging the complaint, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said he submitted all evidence against the Minister showcasing how one of the accused in the ESI scam, Kartik, presented a luxury car to the Minister's son Eswar as a gift.

He said the Minister should tell why such an expensive car was given as a gift to his son. He said the Chief Minister who speaks much against corruption should now take action against the Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

He also pointed out that though he had earlier lodged a complaint through the call centre numbers, no action was initiated till now.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that instead of taking action against the accused, the Chief Minister was trying to shield the Minister.

ESI fund

He also pointed out that TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu was arrested without any evidence. But, no action was taken against the Minister, though he was providing a number of evidences. He also sought details with regard to spending of the ₹450-crore ESI fund.

MLAs Velagapdui Ramakrishna Babu and other TDP leaders accompanied Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu to the ACB office.