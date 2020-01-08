Ayyanna booked for taking out rally sans permission

The police have registered cases against TDP senior leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on charge of taking out a road-show in Narsipatnam without obtaining prior permission from the authorities concerned. Sections were also invoked against the former Minister for allegedly using derogatory words against the police and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to sources, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu was booked for allegedly obstructing the police from performing their duties a few days ago. He also allegedly picked up an argument with police personnel when the latter visited his house.

Bail paper submitted

On Monday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu, along with his followers, took out a rally to Narsipatnam police station and submitted his bail papers.

After submitting the papers, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu reportedly conducted a road show and allegedly made some derogatory comments on the police and the YSRCP government. The TDP leader also allegedly commented against the Chief Minister.

The police have registered cases against the TDP leader under Sections 504, 188, 189 and 341 of IPC. Investigation is on.