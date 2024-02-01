GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ayushman Bharat cards should be issued to people immediately, demands BJP

The leaders alleged that the State government was halting the distribution of those cards to eligible beneficiaries

February 01, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders staging a protest demanding the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards, in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

BJP State Executive Committee member Kusumanchi Subbarao, Vizianagaram Assembly convener Imandi Sudheer, party leaders Bairedi Shivaprasada Reddy and Bobbili Srinu staged a protest at the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, demanding the officials to distribute Ayushman Bharat cards which would provide health insurance of up to ₹5 lakh to each beneficiary.

The leaders alleged that the State government was halting the distribution of those cards to eligible beneficiaries in order to prevent people from knowing about the good work being done by the BJP government at the Centre.

“Private hospitals are not accepting Aarogyasri cards due to the non-release of funds by the State government. In this backdrop, Ayushman Bharat cards will enable people to get free treatment at corporate hospitals,” said Mr. Subbarao.

