Ayurvedic drugs sale soars, courtesy ‘Anandaiah effect’

Stores almost run out of stocks of some formulations

Queues have just got longer at the Ayurvedic shops near the Government Ayurvedic Hospital on Bandar road here, thanks to ‘Anandaiah effect’, as they prefer to call it.

Buyers are said to be keen on ‘Kabasura Kudineer’, a traditional formulation used by Siddha practitioners. The preparation has the ingredients used by Mr. Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district in his herbal preparation for COVID-19 that has become the talk of the State.

The demand for Kabasura Kudineer has soared after some videos went viral on social media and the pharmacists have nearly run out of stocks. Sources say a few companies in Tamil Nadu are supplying the medicine.

According to P. Srinivas of Sri Sai Dhanvantari Agencies, 200 to 300 people per day have been visiting his shop in the last few days. Normally, they get around 100 buyers a day. “Most of the customers are asking for Kabasura Kudineer and the demand is solely due to Mr. Anandiah,” he says. The preparation supplied by T.N. companies has about 14 ingredients, he adds.

Concurring, K. Hari of Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Anjaneya ayurvedic shop says people are looking for a remedy for COVID-19 whether it is Kabasura Kudineer or some other preparation. “Before Anandaiah’s preparation became popular, there were hardly any takers for Kabasura Kudineer here nor doctors prescribed it,” he remarks.

Passing phase?

“This is just a wave and people don’t seem to be keen on switching over to the Ayurvedic system altogether. They are now more inclined to prophylactic treatment. All they want right now is a way to overcome COVID-19 pandemic. They come to shops looking for drugs suggested on YouTube or WhatsApp. Enquiries are also being made for another medicine, Ayush 64, which is not available in the market,” says Mr. Hari.

The first wave of COVID-19 pushed the sale of Ayurvedic drugs as people were keen on ‘stronger’ immunity. Since then, shops began displaying containers of Chyawanprash prominently. Giloy Ghanvati, juices like amla and giloy-neem-tulsi were a few other things in demand. Mahasudarshan Ghanvati, Ashwagandha and Guduchi have been some of the fast moving ayurvedic medicines since March-April 2020, it is said.