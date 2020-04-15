Ayurvedic disinfection tunnel set up at Tirumala temple

As a part of its efforts to check the spread of COVID-19, the TTD has set up an ayurvedic disinfection tunnel for the benefit of temple priests and employees attending to their regular duties inside the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The tunnel has been set up a few yards away from the main temple complex in the vicinity of Ratha mandapam.

The passageway developed by Nano Life company was donated by Chennai-based Usha, Abhaya, and the family members of Srisrimal Jain.

Speaking to The Hindu, TTD health officer R.R. Reddy termed the disinfectant tunnel as one of its kind in the world and said the sensors fixed inside the passageway spray disinfectant herbal solvents as soon it acknowledges the entry of a person. The staff going through the tunnel is protected from disinfection.