Ayurvedic disinfection tunnel set up at Tirumala temple

As a part of its efforts to check the spread of COVID-19, the TTD has set up an ayurvedic disinfection tunnel for the benefit of temple priests and employees attending to their regular duties inside the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.
The tunnel has been set up a few yards away from the main temple complex in the vicinity of Ratha mandapam.
The passageway developed by Nano Life company was donated by Chennai-based Usha, Abhaya, and the family members of Srisrimal Jain.
Speaking to The Hindu, TTD health officer R.R. Reddy termed the disinfectant tunnel as one of its kind in the world and said the sensors fixed inside the passageway spray disinfectant herbal solvents as soon it acknowledges the entry of a person. The staff going through the tunnel is protected from disinfection.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.