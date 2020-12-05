Ayurveda surgery row: IMA to stage protests on December 8

Association seeks withdrawal of notification

The Indian Medical Association(IMA) has demanded immediate withdrawal of the notification of the amendment to the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) Act on post graduate Ayurveda surgery and the NITI Aayog committee for integration of different systems of medicine.

On the call given by the national IMA, demonstrations in small groups of 20 participants will be held, strictly following the COVID-19 protocols, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on December 8. All non-essential and non-COVID services would be withdrawn from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 11, N. Subrahmanyam, president and P.A. Ramani, IMA Visakhapatnam, president, said in a statement here on Friday.

The notification of the amendment to the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) Act on post graduate Ayurveda surgery and the entitlement to study and practise independently have to be seen as another step in advancing and legitimising mixed system of medicine.

They noted that the notification allows Ayurveda doctors to do 58 types of surgeries, including various abdominal operations, various ENT and eye operations. The IMA representatives said that there is no anaesthesia and no antibiotics in Ayurveda and wondered as to how Ayurvedic doctors can perform surgeries in the absence of anaesthesia and antibiotics for post-operative care.