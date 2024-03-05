Ayurveda professor from Tirupati receives the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth fellowship

March 05, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (National Academy of Ayurveda), which comes under the Ministry of AYUSH, presented its fellowship to Parasaram Muralikrishna, former principal of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College.

Mr. Muralikrishna received the fellowship in recognition of his distinguished contribution in the promotion of the science of Ayurveda over the last 36 years, at the annual convocation of the Academy at New Delhi on Tuesday.

He received the fellowship from the secretary of the Department of AYUSH, Rajesh Kotecha, and the Academy’s president Devendra Triguna, in the presence of All India Institute of Ayurveda (New Delhi) Director Tanuja Nesri.

