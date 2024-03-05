ADVERTISEMENT

Ayurveda professor from Tirupati receives the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth fellowship

March 05, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Parasaram Muralikrishna, former principal of TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College receiving a fellowship at the annual convocation of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (National Academy of Ayurveda) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (National Academy of Ayurveda), which comes under the Ministry of AYUSH, presented its fellowship to Parasaram Muralikrishna, former principal of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College.

Mr. Muralikrishna received the fellowship in recognition of his distinguished contribution in the promotion of the science of Ayurveda over the last 36 years, at the annual convocation of the Academy at New Delhi on Tuesday.

He received the fellowship from the secretary of the Department of AYUSH, Rajesh Kotecha, and the Academy’s president Devendra Triguna, in the presence of All India Institute of Ayurveda (New Delhi) Director Tanuja Nesri.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US