GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayurveda professor from Tirupati receives the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth fellowship

March 05, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (National Academy of Ayurveda), which comes under the Ministry of AYUSH, presented its fellowship to Parasaram Muralikrishna, former principal of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College, in recognition of his distinguished contribution in the promotion of the science of Ayurveda over the last 36 years.

He received the fellowship from the secretary of the Department of AYUSH, Rajesh Kotecha, and the Academy’s president Devendra Triguna, in the presence of All India Institute of Ayurveda (New Delhi) Director Tanuja Nesri.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.