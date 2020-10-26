Ayudha puja performed at Tirumala

Tirumala

26 October 2020 18:08 IST

Ayudha puja was performed at the TTD’s Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nitya Anna Prasada complex here on Monday.

Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy said that the puja was performed invoking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Nava Durga for a perpetual supply of annadanam to the devotees visiting the shrine.

Recalling the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura, he said performing special pujas to all the cooking utensils and tools (machinery) was an age-old practice generally observed on Vijaya Dasami in the country.

Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, Deputy EOs Nagaraj, Balaji, Damodaram, Selvam, VGO Manohar and catering officer Saibaba Reddy were among those who took part in the programme.