Ayodhya temple trust officials to study crowd management practices in Tirumala

Visited by around 70,000 devotees on any lean day and over a lakh during peak season, the Tirumala temple has always been a case study on understanding crowd dynamics

January 30, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
A view of the devotees in a queue line in Tirumala.

A view of the devotees in a queue line in Tirumala. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Officials from the Ram Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya will soon be arriving at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala to study the crowd management practices in vogue at the ancient temple.

Visited by around 70,000 devotees on any lean day and over a lakh during peak season, the Tirumala temple has always been a case study on understanding crowd dynamics, as has been studied by Sabarimala as well as Mata Vaishnodevi shrines in the past.

With the installation of Ram Lalla idol at the sanctum sanctorum in the Ayodhya shrine, the crowd is expected to surge in the coming days, making the temple officials discuss the same with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy.

It may be recalled that Mr. Reddy was in Ayodhya on January 22 when the deity of Ram Lalla was formally consecrated and the shrine thrown open to devotees.

During an informal interaction, Mr. Reddy had invited the Theertha Kshetra Trust authorities to visit Tirumala at their convenience to replicate the management practices observed there, especially in maintaining queue lines in the temple, arranging logistics and supply chain in the kitchen and prasadam distribution system, managing traffic on the ghat roads etc.

