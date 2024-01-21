ADVERTISEMENT

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Kadapa devotees pay tributes in the form of a portrait

January 21, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

An artist gives finishing touches to the image of ‘Bala Rama’ in Kadapa on Sunday, as a tribute to the ‘Pran Prathishtha’ of Ayodhya Ram temple on Monday.

As a tribute to Ram Lalla ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, a group of devotees gathered under the banner of Asharekha Foundation and offered their obeisance through a huge portrait drawn at the premises of Andhra Pradesh Tourism’s Haritha Hotel, here on Sunday.

The artist, Kalyan, created a life-size portrait of young Rama (Bala Rama) on the floor with dimensions of 10ft on all sides, using Rangoli powder of various colours with a saffron background. Earlier, he created a similar portrait of Lord Shiva during the auspicious Sravana Pournami on the banks of the Penna River at the holy Pushpagiri Kshetram.

“On behalf of the residents of Kadapa, we wanted to pay a tribute which will be remembered forever and came up with the idea of a portrait,” said Asharekha Foundation’s chairperson N. Nagaveni. She appealed to the public to walk into Haritha Hotel and take a look at the portrait, which will remain displayed till Monday evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US