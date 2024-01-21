Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Kadapa devotees pay tributes in the form of a portrait

January 21, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KADAPA

As a tribute to Ram Lalla ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, a group of devotees gathered under the banner of Asharekha Foundation and offered their obeisance through a huge portrait drawn at the premises of Andhra Pradesh Tourism’s Haritha Hotel, here on Sunday.

The artist, Kalyan, created a life-size portrait of young Rama (Bala Rama) on the floor with dimensions of 10ft on all sides, using Rangoli powder of various colours with a saffron background. Earlier, he created a similar portrait of Lord Shiva during the auspicious Sravana Pournami on the banks of the Penna River at the holy Pushpagiri Kshetram.

“On behalf of the residents of Kadapa, we wanted to pay a tribute which will be remembered forever and came up with the idea of a portrait,” said Asharekha Foundation’s chairperson N. Nagaveni. She appealed to the public to walk into Haritha Hotel and take a look at the portrait, which will remain displayed till Monday evening.