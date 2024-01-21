ADVERTISEMENT

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: ISKCON organises sobha yatra

January 21, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees participating in the Sri Sitarmachandra sobha yatra organised by ISKCON Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ISKCON conducted a Sri Sitarmachandra sobha yatra, a grand procession, ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, here on Sunday. Beginning at Bodemna Hotel near Rama Mandir at One Town, the procession passed through the lanes and bylanes of the city.

President of ISKCON, Chakradhari Das, flagged off the yatra by offering harati and other rituals to the idols seated on the chariot. Several devotees took part in the yatra which crossed Kaleswara Rao Market, Bandar Road, Besant Road, and Gopal Reddy Road, covering over 5 km; volunteers distributed prasadam to the devotees.

Balarama Govinda Das, Srikanta Narasimha Das, and others were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US