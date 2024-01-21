GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: ISKCON organises sobha yatra

January 21, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees participating in the Sri Sitarmachandra sobha yatra organised by ISKCON Vijayawada on Sunday.

Devotees participating in the Sri Sitarmachandra sobha yatra organised by ISKCON Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ISKCON conducted a Sri Sitarmachandra sobha yatra, a grand procession, ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, here on Sunday. Beginning at Bodemna Hotel near Rama Mandir at One Town, the procession passed through the lanes and bylanes of the city.

President of ISKCON, Chakradhari Das, flagged off the yatra by offering harati and other rituals to the idols seated on the chariot. Several devotees took part in the yatra which crossed Kaleswara Rao Market, Bandar Road, Besant Road, and Gopal Reddy Road, covering over 5 km; volunteers distributed prasadam to the devotees.

Balarama Govinda Das, Srikanta Narasimha Das, and others were also present.

