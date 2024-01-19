GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration | Announce holiday on January 22: Senior BJP leader urges Andhra Pradesh Government

Vishnu Kumar Raju said six States have already declared holidays to the educational institutions and it is unfortunate that still the Andhra Pradesh Government has not announced any decision.

January 19, 2024 03:02 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
P Vishnu Kumar Raju. File

P Vishnu Kumar Raju. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has appealed to the State Government to declare holiday on January 22 in the view of Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya. He said that six States from the country have already declared holidays to the educational institutions and it is unfortunate that still the Andhra Pradesh Government has not announced any decision.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam at the party office on January 19, Mr. Raju said that with more than nine crore population, Andhra Pradesh has more than 90% of Hindu’s as per 2011 census.

ALSO READ
Ayodhya Ram temple consecration | Central government offices to be shut till 2.30 pm on January 22

“In the view of the inaugural, Hindus from Andhra and various parts of the country will be performing special prayers in all temples on that day. Many devotees are going to live-stream the inaugural,” he said. “He also said that this is an occasion to celebrate and remember, especially for children and younger generations. The State Government should understand the sentiments of the Hindus and declare holiday or at least consider giving a half-day holiday,” he added.

The senior BJP leader also ridiculed YSRCP leaders claim of winning 175 seats of the total 175. He questioned on what basis does the YSRCP leaders think that they are going to win and that too in all the Assembly constituencies.

He also said that the coming elections will be interesting as Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y. S. Sharmila has been appointed as Andhra Pradesh Congress party president. He opined that there may be at least reduction of 10-15 % YSRCP votes with this move. “All those who have joined the YSRCP are former Congress leaders or supporters,” he reminded.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya / Uttar Pradesh / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.