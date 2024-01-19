Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration | Announce holiday on January 22: Senior BJP leader urges Andhra Pradesh Government

January 19, 2024 03:02 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has appealed to the State Government to declare holiday on January 22 in the view of Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya. He said that six States from the country have already declared holidays to the educational institutions and it is unfortunate that still the Andhra Pradesh Government has not announced any decision.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam at the party office on January 19, Mr. Raju said that with more than nine crore population, Andhra Pradesh has more than 90% of Hindu’s as per 2011 census.

“In the view of the inaugural, Hindus from Andhra and various parts of the country will be performing special prayers in all temples on that day. Many devotees are going to live-stream the inaugural,” he said. “He also said that this is an occasion to celebrate and remember, especially for children and younger generations. The State Government should understand the sentiments of the Hindus and declare holiday or at least consider giving a half-day holiday,” he added.

The senior BJP leader also ridiculed YSRCP leaders claim of winning 175 seats of the total 175. He questioned on what basis does the YSRCP leaders think that they are going to win and that too in all the Assembly constituencies.

He also said that the coming elections will be interesting as Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y. S. Sharmila has been appointed as Andhra Pradesh Congress party president. He opined that there may be at least reduction of 10-15 % YSRCP votes with this move. “All those who have joined the YSRCP are former Congress leaders or supporters,” he reminded.