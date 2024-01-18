ADVERTISEMENT

Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration | Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari demands declaration of holiday on January 22

January 18, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a press release, Daggubati Purandeswari said construction of the grand Ram Mandir was a centuries-old dream and the result of a decades-long fight.

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari demanded that the State government should declare January 22 as a holiday to enable the people, especially youth and children, to watch the spectacle of the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

In a press release, Ms. Purandeswari said construction of the grand Ram Mandir was a centuries-old dream and the result of a decades-long fight. The installation of the imposing idol of Ram Lalla was eagerly awaited by Hindus around the world. 

She observed that holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in many States but a holiday was not given to government educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh that day whereas the private ones announced holiday. 

The Andhra Pradesh Government should, therefore, declare holiday on the said date in view of the significance of the event for the whole nation.

