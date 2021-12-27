Ayesha parents write to CJI seeking justice

VIJAYAWADA

27 December 2021 00:37 IST

Fault investigating agencies for not tracing killer even after 14 years

The parents of 19-year-old Ayesha Meera, who was murdered in 2007, have written an open letter to Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, who was here on Sunday, alleging that the hostel staff and police had colluded in the case to save the culprits.

The pharmacy student from Tenali was killed after allegedly being sexually assaulted in Sri Durga Ladies Hostel at Ibrahimpatnam near here on December 26 midnight.

Shamshad Begum and Iqbal Pasha, who have been waging an uncompromising war to bring the culprits in their daughter’s murder to book, faulted the investigation agencies for not being able to trace and arrest the culprits even after 14 years.

“We are fighting for our rights, but do not have any trust on the investigating agencies. Hope that justice will be done to us,” Ms. Begum said in the letter.

“We will remain silent, if the government clarifies that justice cannot be rendered in the case,” they said.

The Mahila Court awarded life imprisonment to an accused in the case in 2010 but he was acquitted by the High Court in 2017. The High Court ordered a fresh investigation in the case and pulled up the police for the poor and false investigation. It directed the government to take action against all the investigation officers in the case.

In 2018, the court directed the CBI to take up the case following which the agency sleuths exhumed the body and collected the remains. A case was registered against then Mahila Court staff for destroying evidences in the case.