Ayesha Meera murder case: parents express concern over delay in probe

The body of the B. Pharmacy student was found in a hostel on Vijayawada outskirts on December 27, 2007

September 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Parents of B. Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera (17) reportedly expressed concern over the delay in the investigation of the 16-year-old murder case.

Ayesha’s parents—Shamshad Begum and Iqbal Basha hailing from Tenali in Guntur district—reportedly refused to give any details to the CBI officials who visited their house as part of the investigation on September 17 (Sunday).

The 17-year-old B. Pharmacy student was found murdered in the toilet of Sri Durga Ladies Hostel at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Vijayawada on December 27, 2007. The murder case which has taken many twists remains unsolved.

A team of CBI sleuths headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police went to Mr. Iqbal’s house in Guntur district to record their statement.

However, Ms. Shamshad Begum and her husband said that they had given their statements several times in the last 16 years.

“Many investigation agencies which probed the murder case of our daughter have questioned us and recorded our statements. But, the case remains unsolved and the accused have not been identified yet,” said Ayesha’s parents.

The CBI officials questioned a witness in the case in Vijayawada a few days ago.

