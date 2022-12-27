Ayesha Meera case: Distraught parents still wait for justice

December 27, 2022 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Parents of Ayesha Meera, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside her hostel in Vijayawada in 2007, said that they would move Supreme Court seeking justice for their daughter.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Ayesha’s mother Shamshad Begum said justice remains elusive even after 15 years of the incident as the governments failed to bring the culprits to book. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should look into the case and ensure justice for our daughter,” she added.

Ayesha’s father Iqbal Basha said that the Central Bureau of Investigation, while convincing them for re-postmortem, had assured them that the report would be shared with them. “Re-postmortem was conducted three years ago. But, the details of the report did not see light to date,” the parents alleged.

Ayesha Meera(17), a pharmaceutical student, was brutally murdered at her hostel at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada on December 27, 2007. P. Satyam Babu, who was convicted in the case was acquitted in 2017 after eight years in jail, and the case was handed over to CBI in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT