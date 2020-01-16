Axis Bank ATM catches fire during theft attempt in Penukonda

An Axis Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Telugu Thalli Centre in Penukonda town of Anantapur district got damaged following a theft attempt by some unknown miscreants at 3.20 a.m. on Thursday.

Use gas cutters

According to Penukonda Circle Inspector Sree Hari, the accused persons cut the CCTV wires before attempting to cut open the ATM machine cash chamber. Following this, an alarm went up in the bank monitoring headquarters, who in turn informed the police. When the police rushed to the spot, the gas cutting equipment with which they tried to open the machine was left behind, and the machine sustained extensive damage.

“Bank authorities were on the job of opening the ATM machine to ascertain if the cash inside caught fire. While the machine was damaged, no cash was stolen as the alarm bell did not give them enough time,” Inspector Sree Hari said