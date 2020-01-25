Axe may fall on two Ministers if Legislative Council is abolished

The State government is seriously considering abolishing the Legislative Council, miffed at the way the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the APCRDA Repeal Bills were referred to the select committee in the Upper House of the legislature.

If that were to materialise, axe may immediately fall on two Ministers in the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet – Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, both of whom are MLCs.

While Mr. Bose’s tenure would come to an end in 2021, Mr. Venkata Ramana, who had been elected under the MLA quota for the period 2019-23, was inducted into the Cabinet on June 8 despite losing the election from the Repalle constituency.

On the other hand, there are several MLCs who are aspiring for a berth in the Cabinet, which is likely to be shuffled during 2021-22 if Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statements at the time of his swearing-in as Chief Minister were to be considered.

‘Rude shock’

In this backdrop, the Chief Minister’s statement in the Assembly came as a “rude shock” for them.

“We have no option but to say yes to the Chief Minister,” said a senior leader on condition of anonymity.

The TDP’s role in the Council disturbed the government at a time when it was planning for all-round development of the State. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision to abolish the Council. It was not a planned one, he explained.

The MLCs, are however, sceptical about the plan materialising immediately going by the changing political equations in the State.

“The Centre may or may not consider the relevant Bill in Parliament as soon as it receives it. We have to wait and see,” said another senior leader.

“As of now, there is no scope for bargaining, or requesting for other posts,” he said.

Word of caution

A few YSRCP leaders feel that the “decision taken in haste” will not help the party in the long run. They have a reason.

The tenure of two nominated MLCs – K. Satyanarayana Raju of the TDP and T. Rathna Bai of the Congress – will conclude this year. So, the YSRCP will have two more seats in its kitty.

The next elections to the Council will be held in 2021, when the tenure of five MLCs from the TDP, two from the YSRCP, and one from the BJP will come to an end.

Besides retaining the two, the YSRCP can win the other eight seats and increase its strength in the Council to 20.

On the other hand, the TDP’s strength will come down to 20 by then, the YSRCP leaders say.

At present, the YSRCP has 9 MLCs and the TDP 28, including Dokka Manikya Varaprasad (who resigned) and Pothula Suneeta, who joined the YSRCP. The BJP has two MLCs and the PDF five. Three seats are vacant.